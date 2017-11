Nov 17 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc:

* Manitok Energy Inc. updates on the acquisition of questfire energy inc.’s assets

* Manitok Energy Inc - ‍Manitok’s previously announced plan of arrangement transaction with Questfire is terminated​

* Manitok Energy - ‍continues to progress 2 financing alternatives, 1 involving debt alone, other equity combined with debt, to later stages of completion​