BRIEF-Manitok Energy updates the status of corporate activities

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok Energy Inc updates the status of corporate activities
* Manitok Energy-Reviewing potential alternatives to reduce or replace current credit facility through asset sales and/or new credit facility
* Manitok Energy - Manitok continues to work on several options to obtain capital required to complete arrangement with Questfire
* Manitok Energy Inc - Engaged Raymond James Ltd to act as advisers in process of reviewing potential alternatives