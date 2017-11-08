FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manitok Energy updates the status of corporate activities
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Manitok Energy updates the status of corporate activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc updates the status of corporate activities

* Manitok Energy-Reviewing potential alternatives to reduce or replace current credit facility through asset sales and/or new credit facility​

* Manitok Energy - ‍Manitok continues to work on several options to obtain capital required to complete arrangement with Questfire​

* Manitok Energy Inc - Engaged Raymond James Ltd to act as advisers in process of reviewing potential alternatives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
