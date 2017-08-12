FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Manitowoc Co awarded fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract
#Regulatory News
August 12, 2017 / 12:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Manitowoc Co awarded fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc-

* Manitowoc Company-was awarded fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract spe8ec-17-d-0008 from dla with maximum estimated value of $121.9 million​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍contract for procurement of commercial type cranes​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍contract does not require dla to order cranes from manitowoc​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍contract award is not to be confused with us army type II heavy crane award announced on june 18, 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

