BRIEF-Manitowoc Co awarded fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc-
* Manitowoc Company-was awarded fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract spe8ec-17-d-0008 from dla with maximum estimated value of $121.9 million
* Manitowoc Company Inc - contract for procurement of commercial type cranes
* Manitowoc Company Inc - contract does not require dla to order cranes from manitowoc
* Manitowoc Company Inc - contract award is not to be confused with us army type II heavy crane award announced on june 18, 2015