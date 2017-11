Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mannatech Inc:

* Mannatech Inc - ‍Q3 net sales for 2017 were $42.0 million, a decrease of $6.1 million, or 12.8% as compared to $48.1 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Mannatech Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.50​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yczjhs) Further company coverage: