BRIEF-Manning & Napier Q4 Revenue Fell 23 Percent To $45.7 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc:

* MANNING & NAPIER, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 23 PERCENT TO $45.7 MILLION

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $25.1 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $26.5 BILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ‍TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN $12.9 MILLION OF NON-OPERATING INCOME AND A CORRESPONDING $16.5 MILLION INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN QUARTER​

* ‍ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, ECONOMIC NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $3.2 MILLION, OR $0.04 PER ADJUSTED SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: