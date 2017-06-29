FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Mannkind draws remaining funds under Mann Group loan arrangement
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mannkind draws remaining funds under Mann Group loan arrangement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* Mannkind- ‍delivered funding request notification to Mann Group pursuant to terms of Mann Group loan

* Mannkind - ‍upon funding, Mannkind will concurrently use $10.6 million of proceeds to capitalize all accrued but unpaid interest under loan arrangement​

* Mannkind Corp - ‍funding request notification to Mann Group LLC to draw remaining $30.1 million under Mann Group loan arrangement​

* Mannkind Corp - ‍outstanding balance under loan arrangement after transaction will be $79.7 million, which is due on January 5, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.