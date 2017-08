July 3 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp

* Mannkind Corp files for offer and sale of up to 7.3 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of Series A common stock purchase warrants

* Mannkind Corp says in addition, files for offering of up to 2.43 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of Series B common stock purchase warrants Source text: [bit.ly/2t8A4bt] Further company coverage: