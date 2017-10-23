BRIEF-Mannkind restructures near-term debt obligations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:
* Mannkind restructures near-term debt obligations
* Mannkind Corp - extended maturity of $10 million of deerfield facility to Jan 15, 2018 and allowed for such principal to be converted into common stock
* Mannkind - new 5.75 pct convertible senior subordinated exchange notes due 2021, common stock to be issued
* Mannkind - new 5.75 pct notes due 2021, common stock to be issued in exchange for existing convertible senior subordinated exchange notes due 2018
* Mannkind - 2021 notes will bear interest at rate of 5.75 pct per year on principal amount, payable semiannually
* Mannkind - 2021 notes will mature on october 23, 2021
* Mannkind - facility agreement amended to provide that deerfield may convert principal due into aggregate of up to 4 million shares of co's stock