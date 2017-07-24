FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ManpowerGroup Q2 earnings per share $1.72
July 24, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-ManpowerGroup Q2 earnings per share $1.72

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - ManpowerGroup Inc:

* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2017 results

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.90 to $1.98

* Q2 earnings per share $1.72

* Q2 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManpowerGroup Inc - current year quarter included restructuring charges which reduced earnings per share by 10 cents

* ManpowerGroup - financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. Dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManpowerGroup- EPS in quarter negatively impacted 3 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year, or 4 cents excluding restructuring charges

* ManpowerGroup Inc - EPS estimate for Q3 includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 2 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

