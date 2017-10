Oct 20 (Reuters) - ManpowerGroup Inc

* ManpowerGroup reports 3rd quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $2.01 to $2.09

* Q3 earnings per share $2.04

* Q3 revenue $5.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.41 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: