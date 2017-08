BRIEF-ManTech International Corp says ‍was awarded a $180 mln contract​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp

* ManTech International Corp - ‍was awarded a $180 million contract​

* ManTech International Corp - ‍contract has full potential value of $450 million including contract extensions over a 10-year term​

* Mantech International Corp - ‍agreement is a subcontract for ICE under JPL's NASA prime contract​

* ManTech International Corp - contract ‍to manage and transform NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) institutional computing environment​