7 days ago
BRIEF-ManTech Q2 earnings per share $0.40
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
August 2, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-ManTech Q2 earnings per share $0.40

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp

* ManTech announces financial results for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $414 million versus I/B/E/S view $418.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManTech International Corp sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.48 - $1.53

* ManTech International Corp sees fiscal 2017 revenue $1.65 billion - $1.70 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManTech International Corp - backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

