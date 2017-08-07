FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mantra Group to buy Art Series Hotel Group
August 7, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Mantra Group to buy Art Series Hotel Group

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to acquire Art Series Hotel Group

* Purchase price of approximately $52.5 million (excluding transaction costs) to be funded via cash & existing debt facilities

* Impact of Art Series acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to underlying EPS

* Art Series acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $7 million in underlying EBITDA in its first full year of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

