BRIEF-Manulife Financial reports qtrly share of $0.61

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 2Q17 net income of $1,255 million, core earnings of $1,174 million, and strong investment-related experience gains

* MFC generated core earnings of $1,174 million, diluted core earnings per share of $0.57 in Q2

* ‍Generated gross flows of $30.9 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 2Q17, increase of 13% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial corp qtrly ‍shr $0.61​

* Manulife financial corp says generated ROE and core roe of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, in 2q17 compared with 7.1% and 8.4%, respectively, in 2q16

* Qtrly return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 12.4%

* Manulife financial corp - ‍reported other wealth sales of $2.0 billion in 2Q17, a decrease of 3% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial corp - ‍insurance sales of $1.4 billion in 2q17, an increase of 46% compared with 2q16​

* Manulife financial corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products C$8,595 million versus. C$8,422 million last year

* Manulife financial corp - ‍JH life insurance sales in 2Q17 of US$123 million represented an increase of 26% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial - total assets under management and administration of $1.0 trillion as at june 30, 2017, increase of 6% compared with Dec. 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: