FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Manulife Financial reports qtrly share of $0.61
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 10:24 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Manulife Financial reports qtrly share of $0.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 2Q17 net income of $1,255 million, core earnings of $1,174 million, and strong investment-related experience gains

* MFC generated core earnings of $1,174 million, diluted core earnings per share of $0.57 in Q2

* ‍Generated gross flows of $30.9 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 2Q17, increase of 13% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial corp qtrly ‍shr $0.61​

* Manulife financial corp says generated ROE and core roe of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, in 2q17 compared with 7.1% and 8.4%, respectively, in 2q16

* Qtrly return on common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) of 12.4%

* Manulife financial corp - ‍reported other wealth sales of $2.0 billion in 2Q17, a decrease of 3% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial corp - ‍insurance sales of $1.4 billion in 2q17, an increase of 46% compared with 2q16​

* Manulife financial corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products C$8,595 million versus. C$8,422 million last year

* Manulife financial corp - ‍JH life insurance sales in 2Q17 of US$123 million represented an increase of 26% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial - total assets under management and administration of $1.0 trillion as at june 30, 2017, increase of 6% compared with Dec. 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.