BRIEF-Manulife reports Q3 core earnings per share of $0.53

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 3q17 net income of $1,105 million, core earnings of $1,085 million, double-digit sales and new business value growth in asia and the 31st consecutive quarter of positive net flows

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.53

* Manulife Financial Corp - ‍insurance sales of $1.1 billion in 3q17, an increase of 10% compared with 3q16​

* Manulife Financial Corp - ‍reported other wealth sales of $1.9 billion in 3q17, in line with 3q16​

* Manulife Financial - ‍generated net flows of $4.0 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 3q17 compared with $2.7 billion in 3q16​

* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,892 million versus $8,347 million

* Manulife Financial - q3 results include provision of $240 million for estimated financial impact on property and casualty reinsurance business​

* Manulife Financial Corp - assets under management and administration at quarter-end $1,006 billion versus $1,012 billion at prior quarter-end

* Manulife - ‍completed annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions in q3, resulting in a net neutral impact​

* Manulife - ‍core earnings in q3 included net insurance and annuity policyholder experience charges of $48 million post-tax​

* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly ‍core roe 10.6%, versus 9.8%​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.52