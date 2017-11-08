FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Manulife reports Q3 core earnings per share of $0.53
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 10:16 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Manulife reports Q3 core earnings per share of $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 3q17 net income of $1,105 million, core earnings of $1,085 million, double-digit sales and new business value growth in asia and the 31st consecutive quarter of positive net flows

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.53

* Manulife Financial Corp - ‍insurance sales of $1.1 billion in 3q17, an increase of 10% compared with 3q16​

* Manulife Financial Corp - ‍reported other wealth sales of $1.9 billion in 3q17, in line with 3q16​

* Manulife Financial - ‍generated net flows of $4.0 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 3q17 compared with $2.7 billion in 3q16​

* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,892 million versus $8,347 million

* Manulife Financial - q3 results include provision of $240 million for estimated financial impact on property and casualty reinsurance business​

* Manulife Financial Corp - assets under management and administration at quarter-end $1,006 billion versus $1,012 billion at prior quarter-end

* Manulife - ‍completed annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions in q3, resulting in a net neutral impact​

* Manulife - ‍core earnings in q3 included net insurance and annuity policyholder experience charges of $48 million post-tax​

* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly ‍core roe 10.6%, versus 9.8%​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.