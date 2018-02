BRIEF-Manulife Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.83‍​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE REPORTS 2017 NET INCOME OF $2.1 BILLION, CORE EARNINGS OF $4.6 BILLION, STRONG GROWTH IN ASIA AND WEALTH AND ASSET MANAGEMENT AND A DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 7%

* ACHIEVED INSURANCE SALES OF $1.0 BILLION IN 4Q17, A DECREASE OF 3% COMPARED WITH 4Q16‍​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.83‍​

* REPORTED OTHER WEALTH SALES OF $2.1 BILLION IN 4Q17, AN INCREASE OF 25% COMPARED WITH 4Q16

* QTRLY PREMIUMS AND DEPOSITS FROM INSURANCE PRODUCTS $ 8,619 MILLION VERSUS. $8,639 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59‍​

* GENERATED NET FLOWS OF $3.7 BILLION IN WEALTH AND ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESSES IN 4Q17 COMPARED WITH $6.1 BILLION IN 4Q16

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION AT QUARTER END $1,040 BILLION VERSUS $1,006 BILLION AT Q3 END

* QTRLY CORE ROE WAS 12.1% COMPARED WITH 12.9% FOR 4Q16‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL - 2017 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS INCLUDED A $2.8 BILLION POST-TAX CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM AMONG OTHER THINGS