FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions

* Termination of major transaction relating to proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

* Maoye Commercial has decided not to proceed with proposed maoye commercial placing

* Termination of discloseable transactions relating to Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement and Chongqing Maoye agreement​

* Termination of such disposal has no material impact on group

* Unit and Maoye Commercial entered into a termination agreement

* Unit and Maoye Commercial agreed to terminate Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.