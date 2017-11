Nov 7 (Reuters) - MAPFRE SA:

* SAYS BUYS 25 PERCENT STAKE OF FRENCH ASSET MANAGER LA FINANCIERE RESPONSABLE (LFR)‍​

* SAYS LFR HAS AROUND 150 MILLION EUROS OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2hMY65C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)