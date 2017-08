June 13 (Reuters) - MAPFRE SA:

* SAYS GET AUTHORIZATION AND COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 31 PERCENT OF INDONESIAN INSURANCE COMPANY PT ASURANSI BINA DANA ARTA TBK FOR 90.3 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS MUST LAUNCH A TENDER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE REST OF THE SHARES OF ABDA COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)