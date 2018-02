BRIEF-Mapfre Updates Terms Of Strategic Alliance With Banco Do Brasil‍​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* SIGNS NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) TO UPDATE TERMS OF THE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN MAPFRE AND BANCO DO BRASIL‍​

* TO OWN 100 PERCENT (CURRENTLY 50 PERCENT) OF BUSINESS GENERATED BY AGENCY NETWORK, AUTOMOBILE AND LARGE RISKS BUSINESS IN BB BANK CHANNEL

* SAME CURRENT SHAREHOLDER CONFIGURATION FOR LIFE AND AGRICULTURE INSURANCE TO BE MAINTAINED

* TO KEEP EXCLUSIVITY IN BANCO DO BRASIL BANK CHANNEL FOR ALL THE BUSINESSES IN SCOPE OF THE ALLIANCE