July 25 (Reuters) - Mapletree Industrial Trust

* Qtrly net property income s$68.2 million versus s$63.8 million

* Distribution per unit for 1qfy17/18 was 2.92 cents, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%

* Qtrly gross revenue s$88.8 million versus s$84.1 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: