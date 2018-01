Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mapletree Industrial Trust:

* DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT FOR 3QFY17/18 INCREASED 1.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 2.88 CENTS

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$91.5 MILLION VERSUS S$84.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$70.9 MILLION VERSUS S$63.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: