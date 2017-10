Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mapletree Industrial Trust:

* ‍Distribution Per Unit for Q2FY17/18 rose 6.0 pct year-on-year to 3.00 singapore cents​

* Qtrly net property income S$70.7 million versus S$63.6 mln‍​

* ‍Qtrly gross revenue S$92.6 million versus S$84.2 million​