BRIEF-Marathon Oil posts Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.08
November 1, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil posts Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon Oil reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q3 loss per share $0.70 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍raised 2017 resource play exit rate guidance to 25 - 30 percent, up from 23 - 27 percent​

* Qtrly ‍total company production excluding libya averaged 371,000 net BOED, up 6 pct sequentially​

* Marathon oil corp - ‍anticipate full-year 2017 free cash flow neutrality, including dividends and working capital​

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍expects Q4 2017 U.S. E&P production available for sale to average 255,000 to 265,000 net BOED​

* Marathon Oil - ‍Q4 2017 international e&p production available for sale, excluding Libya, is expected to be within a range of 120,000 to 130,000 net BOED​

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍Q3 U.S. E&P​ unit production costs were $5.38 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), 8 percent lower than previous quarter

* Marathon Oil Corp - qtrly total revenues and other income $‍1,252​ million

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍expects full-year total company production available for sale, excluding Libya, in a new range of 350,000 to 360,000 net BOED​

* Q3 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍expects its 2017 capital program, excluding lease and acquisition costs, to be approximately $2.1 billion​

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍now expect to end year toward high end of full-year production guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

