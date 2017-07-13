BRIEF-Marathon Oil prices offering of $1 billion senior notes

July 13 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp
* Marathon Oil Corporation announces pricing of offering of $1 billion of senior notes due 2027
* Marathon Oil Corp says priced an offering of $1 billion of 4.400 percent senior notes that will mature on July 15, 2027
* Marathon Oil Corp - price to public for 2027 notes is 99.634 percent of principal amount
* Marathon Oil - offering and redemption of senior notes will result in a reduction in total gross debt of approximately $750 million
* Marathon Oil Corp - company’s next maturity will occur in 2020
* Marathon Oil Corp - terminated a notional amount of $750 million in interest rate hedges related to offering for an estimated gain of $54 million
* Marathon Oil Corp - expects to receive remaining proceeds of approximately $750 million from sale of its Canadian subsidiary in Q1 2018
* Marathon Oil - co recently extended maturity of undrawn revolving credit facility by one year to 2021, and upsized credit facility from $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion