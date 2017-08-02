FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Oil Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* Marathon Oil reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17

* Q2 loss per share $0.16 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Marathon Oil expects Q3 2017 U.S. E&P production available for sale to average 230,000 to 240,000 net boed

* Marathon Oil Corp qtrly ‍total company production from continuing operations increased 6% sequentially to 349,000 net boed, excluding 11,000 net boed from libya​

* Marathon Oil - Q3 international E&P production available for sale, excluding Libya, is expected to be within a range of 115,000 to 125,000 net boed

* Marathon Oil Corp qtrly ‍u.s. Resource play production grew 6% sequentially, averaging 202,000 net boed​

* Says Marathon Oil expects its 2017 capital program to be in a range of $2.1 to $2.2 billion, down from $2.4 billion

* Marathon Oil Corp - qtrly total revenue and other income $‍1,059 million versus $1,103​ million last year

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍ Q2 U.S. E&P unit production costs were $5.86 per barrel of oil equivalent ​

* Marathon Oil-raised FY production available for sale forecast from combined U.S. and international E&P segments to a range of 345,000 to 360,000 net boed

* Marathon Oil Corp - ‍ u.s. Resource plays are expected to exit year with both oil and boe production 23 to 27 percent higher than q4 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

