Feb 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 1,400 BITMAIN ANTMINER S9S

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP- 1,400 ANTMINER S9S EXPECTED TO UTILIZE ESTIMATED 2.0 MW OF POWER ONCE FULLY DEPLOYED, ADD ABOUT 19 PH/S OF ASIC MINING CAPACITY

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - 1,400 MINERS ARE IN ADDITION TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 1,300 ANTMINER S9S PURCHASED BY GLOBAL BIT VENTURES INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: