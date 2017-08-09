BRIEF-Marathon Patent enters amendment to revenue sharing, securities purchase agreement and restructuring agreement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon Patent - entered into first amendment to amended and restated revenue sharing and securities purchase agreement and restructuring agreement

* Marathon Patent Group - pursuant amendment, certain intellectual property owned by co is to be assigned to one or more newly created SPE’s

* Marathon Patent Group -amendment to restructure,replace obligations of co under amended,restated revenue sharing,securities purchase deal of Jan 10, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uHjpJj) Further company coverage: