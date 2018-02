Feb 5 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP. ANNOUNCES MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING 2.700 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP - 2018 SENIOR NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED ON MARCH 15, 2018

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - INTENDS TO ISSUE NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO REDEEM $600 MILLION OUTSTANDING AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.7 PCT NOTES DUE ON DEC 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: