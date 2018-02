Feb 22 (Reuters) - Marcus Corp:

* THE MARCUS CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME AND NET EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.21

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $158.2 MILLION

* Q4 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY ONE-TIME REDUCTION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAXES OF $21.2 MILLION DUE TO TAX ACT