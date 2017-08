July 27 (Reuters) - Marcus Corp:

* The Marcus Corporation reports record revenues and increased earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $152.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $158.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus Corp - ‍in quarter, results for Marcus theatres were also impacted by pre-opening expenses related to two new theatres that opened during quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: