Nov 24 (Reuters) - MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS SA :

* SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO SELL ANY SHARE OF HYGEIA ‍​

* CURRENTLY HOLDS 70.38 PERCENT OF SHARES AND EXERTS EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF HYGEIA ‍​

* BOARD HAS CONFIDENCE IN PROSPECTS OF HYGEIA AND ITS ABILITY TO BE PILLAR PRIVATE HEALTHCARE IN GREECE‍​