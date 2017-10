Sept 20 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA :

* NET INCOME OF EUR 2.2M IN H1 2017

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN H1 2017 WAS EUR 2.2M, VERSUS -EUR 13.6M IN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR

* ‍FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017, MBWS EXPECTS ONGOING PRICING PRESSURE IN VODKA MARKETS IN POLAND AND UNITED STATES​

* ‍ FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 PRICING PRESSURE TO HAVE POTENTIAL SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY'S MARGIN​