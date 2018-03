March 2 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA :

* APPOINTS BENOÎT HÉRAULT TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON TEMPORARY BASIS​

* ‍AT SAME TIME, ENGAGED RECRUITMENT AGENCY TO IDENTIFY A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍UPON ARRIVAL OF NEW CEO, GROUP’S GOVERNANCE WILL REVERT TO HAVING TWO SEPARATE INDIVIDUALS AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO​

* ‍AUDIT OF SALES AND ACCOUNTING PROCESSES BEING CARRIED OUT IN POLAND ARE STILL ON-GOING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)