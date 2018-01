Jan 16 (Reuters) - MARIMEKKO OYJ:

* MARIMEKKO GROUP‘S NET SALES IN 2017 WERE ABOUT EUR 102.3 MILLION (2016: 99.6)

* FY 2017 PRELIMINARY OPERATING PROFIT WAS APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 MILLION (5.2)

* PROVIDES PRELIMINARY RESULTS