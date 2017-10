Oct 27 (Reuters) - MARIMEKKO OYJ:

* MARIMEKKO RAISES ITS EARNINGS ESTIMATE: THE COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 TO BE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS OR HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR; NET SALES ESTIMATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* ‍NET SALES ESTIMATE GIVEN IN HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT REMAINS UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)