Jan 4 (Reuters) - Marimo Regional Revitalization REIT Inc

* Says it will buy properties from Marimo Co., Ltd., for 7.7 billion yen in total, on Jan. 23, 2018

* Says it will take out loans of 5.36 billion yen on Jan. 23, 2018, to acquire properties and repay loans

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oBTc4C; goo.gl/ZVkMSi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)