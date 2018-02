BRIEF-Marine Harvest says no indication of salmon escape at Norway site

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* MARINE HARVEST SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMS COMPANY HAS DISCOVERED A HOLE IN CAGE NET AT PRODUCTION SITE OF 138,000 SALMON IN MID-NORWAY, BUT SAYS THERE ARE NO INDICATIONS YET OF ESCAPED SALMON

* MARINE HARVEST SPOKESPERSON SAYS CAN‘T RULE OUT ESCAPE, BUT HAS SO FAR NOT SEEN ANY SALMON OUTSIDE OF CAGE AT PRODUCTION SITE Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)