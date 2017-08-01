FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals posts quarterly loss of $0.21 per share
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals posts quarterly loss of $0.21 per share

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Provides business update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* On-track to initiate two additional Phase 2 trials later this year

* Expect to announce top-line data from Phase 2 trial evaluating children with CDKL5 disorder this quarter

* Believes cash, cash equivalents, investments, as of June 30, are adequate to fund operations into Q4 of 2018

* At June 30, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investment balances of $20.3 million

* Qtrly net loss per share of common stock-basic and diluted $0.21

* Data from studies in rare pediatric epilepsies and severe postpartum depression expected in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.