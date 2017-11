BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.15‍​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals provides business update and reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍“believes” cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Sept 30, 2017 are adequate to fund operations into 2020​

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15‍​

* Marinus-Initiating Phase 2 feasibility study with ganaxolone iv in patients with refractory status epilepticus, data expected in 2018‍​