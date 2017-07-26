FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Markel to acquire State National for about $919 million​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Markel to acquire State National for about $919 million​

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - State National Companies Inc

* Markel to acquire State National

* State National Companies Inc - ‍transaction has a total value of approximately $919 million​

* State National Companies Inc - deal for ‍$21.00 per share in cash​

* State National Companies Inc says upon completion of transaction, state national will operate as a separate business unit

* State National Companies Inc - agreement, has been unanimously approved by both companies' board of directors

* State national companies inc says transaction is not subject to any financing condition

* State National Companies Inc says Markel plans to finance transaction using cash balances on hand

* State National Companies - ‍management team, led by Terry Ledbetter, State National's current chairman, CEO will remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.