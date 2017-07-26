FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.00
July 26, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.00

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Marketaxess reports second quarter 2017 revenues of $97.3 million, pre-tax income of $49.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 revenue rose 0.7 percent to $97.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc says company reconfirms its full year 2017 guidance range for total expenses of $192.0 million to $208.0 million

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc says Q2 commission revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased 0.9% to $87.0 million, compared to $86.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.06, revenue view $408.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc qtrly trading volume of $361.5 billion, up 6.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

