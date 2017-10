Oct 25 (Reuters) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc

* MarketAxess reports third quarter 2017 revenues of $96.7 million, pre-tax income of $47.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 revenue $96.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍trading volume of $346.8 billion, up 7.6%​