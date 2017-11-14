FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marketing and manufacturing right transfer of 13 long-term listed products from Chugai Pharmaceutical to Taiyo Pharma
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
India gives 'king of sweets' a geographical tag
Editor's picks
India gives 'king of sweets' a geographical tag
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2017 / 10:20 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Marketing and manufacturing right transfer of 13 long-term listed products from Chugai Pharmaceutical to Taiyo Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it and TAIYO HOLDINGS CO LTD announced today that they have entered into an agreement, under which the co and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. will transfer the marketing authorizations, including marketing and manufacturing rights, of 13 long-term listed products manufactured and marketed in Japan by Chugai to TAIYO Pharma Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiyo Holdings

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ehDNiU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.