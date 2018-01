Jan 7 (Reuters) - Markor International Home Furnishings Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNITS ACQUIRE STAKES IN TWO FOREIGN FIRMS M.U.S.T. HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ROWE FINE FURNITURE HOLDING CORP TOTALLING $29.92 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ABFsEe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)