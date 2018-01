Jan 9 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc:

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC - THERE IS A ONE-OFF COST TO IMPLEMENT OF C. £25 MILLION

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC - ‍TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME WILL DELIVER ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES OF C.£30M BY 2021/22 AND DRIVE CLEARER ACCOUNTABILITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: