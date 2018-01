Jan 9 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer:

* NAMES TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AS PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNER

* SAYS TATA PROGRAMME WILL DELIVER ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES OF ABOUT 30 MILLION STG BY 2021-22

* SAYS ONE-OFF COST TO IMPLEMENT TATA PROGRAMME OF ABOUT 25 MILLION STG

* SAYS ABOUT 250 EXISTING M&S TECHNOLOGY ROLES WILL TRANSFER TO TATA Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)