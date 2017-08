BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.36

July 27 (Reuters) - Marlin Business Services Corp

* Marlin Business Services Corp. reports second quarter 2017 earnings and declares a cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Marlin Business Services Corp says reiterating guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Qtrly net interest and fee income $22.7 million versus $20.3 million