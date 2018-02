BRIEF-Maroc Telecom FY Group Share Of Adjusted Net Income Up At MAD 5.87 Billion

Feb 19 (Reuters) - MAROC TELECOM:

* FY REVENUES MAD 34.96 BILLION VERSUS MAD 35.25 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA MAD 17.2 BILLION VERSUS MAD 16.91 BILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF MAD 6.48 PER SHARE, UP 1.9% VERSUS. 2016

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES: * STABLE REVENUES; * STABLE EBITDA;

* SEES 2018 CAPEX OF APPROXIMATELY 23% OF REVENUES, EXCLUDING FREQUENCIES AND LICENSES.

* FY GROUP SHARE OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME MAD 5.87 BILLION VERSUS MAD 5.62 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)